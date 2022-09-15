Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,982 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

