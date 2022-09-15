Toroso Investments LLC Buys 6,276 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.