Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

