Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.68 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.