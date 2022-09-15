Toroso Investments LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

