Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.