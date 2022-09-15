Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

