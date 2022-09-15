Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 98% compared to the average volume of 5,963 call options.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

