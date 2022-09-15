TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as low as C$16.79. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 942,043 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

