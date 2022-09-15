TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $606,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,276,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $600.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $32,744,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

