TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.89 and traded as low as C$4.10. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 139,004 shares changing hands.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

