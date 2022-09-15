Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 910 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,551.50 ($18.75).

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.5 %

TPK stock opened at GBX 847.20 ($10.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 924.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,103.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.86. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,770.50 ($21.39).

Insider Transactions at Travis Perkins

About Travis Perkins

In other news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

