Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Treatt in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Treatt Trading Up 3.5 %
Treatt stock opened at 6.34 on Wednesday. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of 6.09 and a fifty-two week high of 6.37.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treatt (TTTRF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.