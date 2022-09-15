Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$0.18. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 79,927 shares changing hands.

Trilogy International Partners Trading Down 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.