Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$0.18. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 79,927 shares trading hands.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$15.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

