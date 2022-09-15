True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 38,492 shares trading hands.
True Drinks Trading Up 10.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $422.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
