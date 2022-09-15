Truist Financial Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $150.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

