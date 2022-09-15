Truist Financial Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE DEA opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

