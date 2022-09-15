TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

