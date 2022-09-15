TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.89

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.89 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.80). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 141,935 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.67.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
