TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.89

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.89 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.80). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 141,935 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.67.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

