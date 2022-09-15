TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.89

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.89 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.80). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 141,935 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £262.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,476.67.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.