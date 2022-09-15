TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.89

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.89 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.80). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 141,935 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
TT Electronics Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £262.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,476.67.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
