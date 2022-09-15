Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.73

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.73 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 41.77 ($0.50). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 3,673,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £46.84 million and a P/E ratio of -51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.08.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

