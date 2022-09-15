Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $234.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

