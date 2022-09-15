V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.00. V2X shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
