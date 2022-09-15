V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.00. V2X shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C bought 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,454.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,316.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

