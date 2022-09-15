ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.23

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 18.85 ($0.23). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,989,192 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.22. The firm has a market cap of £15.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

