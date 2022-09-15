Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

VLOWY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.24. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

