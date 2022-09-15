Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 158,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

RCL stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

