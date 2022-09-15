Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,199 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

