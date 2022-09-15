Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,165,000 after buying an additional 257,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

