Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

