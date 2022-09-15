Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Qualys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qualys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,940 shares of company stock worth $5,045,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

