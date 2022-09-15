Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,350 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

