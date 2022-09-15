Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

