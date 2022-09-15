Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $178.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

