Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 175,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.