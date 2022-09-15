Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

