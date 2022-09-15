Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.