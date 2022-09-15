Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average is $205.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

