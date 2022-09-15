Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 64.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 53.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

