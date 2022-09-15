Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $320.62 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,188 shares of company stock worth $45,574,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

