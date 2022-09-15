Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.