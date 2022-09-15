Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $117.39 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

