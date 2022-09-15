Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

