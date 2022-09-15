Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

