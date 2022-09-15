Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

