Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

