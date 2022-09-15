Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,364,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.