Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

