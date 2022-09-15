Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.7 %

UNP stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

