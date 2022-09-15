Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $533,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $932.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

